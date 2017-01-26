U.S. Attorney for Idaho Wendy Olson Resigning, Effective Feb. 25 

-
Justice.gov
-
U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson.
U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Wendy Olson confirmed Thursday she's resigning from her post after six years and nearly two decades with the U.S. attorney's office. Olson said her resignation would be effective Saturday, Feb. 25. Olson added that her plans would include going into private practice in Boise.
Olson, 52, is a native of Pocatello and, after a stint as a journalist for the Los Angeles Times
, graduated from Stanford Law School. Soon thereafter, she clerked for U.S. District Judge Barbara Jacobs Rothstein in Washington state. In the 1990s, Olson joined the U.S. Department of Justice, where she served as deputy director of the National Church Arson Task Force. In 1997, Olson joined the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho, where she served as a senior litigator. She was promoted by former-President Barack Obama
in 2010 to serve as U.S. attorney for the district.
During a Thursday press conference, Olson said, "I think the fondest memories are things like this, where you get to recognize the outstanding work of the people who work on behalf of public safety for the people of Idaho, whether it's in Boise city or anyplace else."
Olson made her remarks while announcing one of the latest convictions from her office: Michael Wade, 31, of Boise, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for sex trafficking of a minor.
“This defendant callously victimized a minor,” Olson said. “This sentence demonstrates that such conduct will be punished severely, and that the law protects our children from those who seek to exploit and profit from them."
Prosecutors said Wade had "pimped" a 16-year-old female, posting images of the minor as an escort on Backpage.com, and encouraged her to "hustle all day." The case was investigated by Boise police and the FBI and was prosecuted through the U.S. attorney's office.