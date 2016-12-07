U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, Gift From Idaho, Lights Up National Mall 

click to enlarge
James Edwards Mills courtesy of Choose Outdoors
Isabella Gerard, 10, of Boise, flipped the switch on the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree
Tuesday night, illuminating the 80-foot Engelmann spruce that traveled cross-country from the Little Ski Hill, just north of McCall, in the Payette National Forest. Isabella, a fifth-grader at St. Mary's Catholic School in Bosie, won the honor after penning a poem, titled "Pristine Idaho Mountains." Gerard joined U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan in Tuesday's rain-soaked ceremony.
The 84-year-old tree was harvested in early November and shipped 4,000 miles across the U.S. in a 105-foot truck. The spruce made the trip with a separate shipment of 69 smaller evergreens that are being distributed to dozens of federal offices across the Washington, D.C. area.