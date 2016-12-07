Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 7
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 30
Last Issue

December 07, 2016 News » Citydesk

Video

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, Gift From Idaho, Lights Up National Mall 

By
click to enlarge JAMES EDWARDS MILLS COURTESY OF CHOOSE OUTDOORS
  • James Edwards Mills courtesy of Choose Outdoors
Isabella Gerard, 10, of Boise, flipped the switch on the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tuesday night, illuminating the 80-foot Engelmann spruce that traveled cross-country from the Little Ski Hill, just north of McCall, in the Payette National Forest. Isabella, a fifth-grader at St. Mary's Catholic School in Bosie, won the honor after penning a poem, titled "Pristine Idaho Mountains." Gerard joined U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan in Tuesday's rain-soaked ceremony.

The 84-year-old tree was harvested in early November and shipped 4,000 miles across the U.S. in a 105-foot truck. The spruce made the trip with a separate shipment of 69 smaller evergreens that are being distributed to dozens of federal offices across the Washington, D.C. area.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, U.S. Capitol

More Citydesk »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation