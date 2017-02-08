V-Day On The Town 

The way to pretty much anybody’s heart is through their stomach, and Valentine’s Day is a holiday that’s all about love, food and the love of food. Treasure Valley restaurants are pulling out the stops for V-Day with special menus and unique treats for the big day, Tuesday, Feb. 14. Here’s a by-no-means complete listing of some hot spots around Boise where you can lavish your lover with a delectable night out. (For more listings, check boiseweekly.com
.)
Alavita—
In addition to their regular menu, a special $55, three-course meal will be served. The special come with rabbit agnolotti, lobster risotto with English peas and asparagus, and a blood-orange upside-down cake for dessert. 208-780-1100, alavitaboise.com.
Barbacoa—
A chef’s specialty four-course dinner will be served on Feb. 14 from 4-10 p.m. and includes a “chocolate souffle for lovers.” For $85 a person, you can get dinner and a dozen long-stem roses for the couple. 208-338-5000, barbacoa-boise.com.
Bella Aquila Restaurant—
The Valentine’s menu has yet to be released, but the chef says there will be a special entree. 208-938-1900, bellaaquilarestaurant.com.
Berryhill—
Starting at 3 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, those who made reservations can choose from a selection of items in a special four-course meal that includes an appetizer, soup or salad, entree, and dessert, all with varying prices. 208-387-3553, berryhillbacon.com.
Bodovino—
For the lover on a budget, dinner out might cost more time and money than you can spare. You can still get your V-Day on with two glasses of sparkling rose for $10, chocolate pairings for $2, and tastings and tapas gratis. 208-336-8466, bodovino.com.
Bonefish Grill—
Get more bang bang for no bucks: Make Valentine’s dinner reservations now, and take a copy of the Bonefish ad in this edition of Boise Weekly for a free order of Bang Bang Shrimp. 208-433-1234, bonefishgrill.com.
Brick 29 Bistro—
Though no price has yet been set, Brick 29 will have a special Valentine’s option alongside its regular menu. Choose from a 12-ounce lobster tail or surf and turf of prime flat-iron steak with baby-root vegetables. Dinner will be served from 4-8:30 p.m. 208-468-0029, brick29.com.
Brickyard—
Available for reservation only, a three-course dinner will be offered for $54 a person. The first course includes Brickyard’s signature salad cart and fresh baked rolls, followed by an entree featuring a 5-ounce filet mignon topped with tarragon bearnaise and dungeness crab with sauteed scallops and prawns along with Yukon gold potatoes and charred asparagus. Dinner ends with a dessert of chocolate decadence. 208-287-2121, brickyardboise.com.
Capitol Cellars—
Couples can reserve a four-course prix fixe dinner with a variety of entree options. Dinner is $85 a person and comes with a bottle of sparkling wine and a rose. Seatings are at 5 and 7:45 p.m. 208-344-9463, capitolcellarsllc.com.
Chandlers—
After a facelift, the more lush, more modern Chandlers re-opens Monday, Feb. 13, just in time for Valentine’s Day. If you don’t already have dinner reservations for Tuesday, you’ll have to wait to dine in the swanky space: Chandlers is booked for dinner and even the wait-list is topped out. If cocktails are your currency, though, Chandlers’ martini bar and newly expanded lounge area offer open seating. 208-383-4300, chandlersboise.com
Cottonwood Grille—
Featuring Cottonwood’s normal menu with specials to be announced. Dinner will be served from 4-9 p.m. Walk-in space will be limited, so reservations are recommended. 208-333-9800, cottonwoodgrille.com.
Fork—
The chef is still finalizing the details, but Fork will be serving filet Oscar and red velvet tart, as well as its beloved chicken and waffles. 208-287-1700, boisefork.com.
Grit American Cuisine—
Valentine’s Day will be combined with Taco Tuesday for those who make reservations. On V-Day, “tacos for two” will be offered for $30 a person. Couples get three courses of tacos, chips and salsa, and a chocolate cake dessert. Margarita specials will also be available. 208-576-6666, gritcuisine.com.
Le Coq d’Or—
Live music will accompany a three-course meal including a glass of sparkling wine and a rose. For $75 a person, reservations can be made for this special Valentine’s Day weekend on Feb. 10, 11, 13 and 14. 208-947-2840, chateaueagle.com.
Luciano’s Italian Restaurant—
Spoiler alert: If you continue reading, you may be overcome with the urge to dine at Luciano’s tonight. The special Valentine’s prix fixe menu includes filet Oscar, potatoes au gratin, brussel sprouts with prosciutto and chocolate raspberry truffle cake, paired with Avignonesi Vino Nobile Di Montepulciano. (*insert drooling sound here*). 208-577-6415, lucianosboise.com
Mai Thai—
Choose from entrees including gang hanglay, a traditional Thai curry with organic pork belly for $25; traditional Thai basil with ground chicken cooked in the wok with veggies and topped with a fried egg for $25; or whole fried catfish for $28. All items are for two people, including royal jasmine, brown, coconut or sticky rice. Thirsty? Dip into a cocktail menu that includes the Lovey, made with gin, St. Germain, pomegranate liqueur, lemon juice and champagne; the Chocolate Goddess Martini, with chocolate liqueur, Baileys and vodka; and the Orange Blossom Old Fashioned, featuring rye whiskey, orange blossom water, demerara syrup and bitters. 208-344-8424, maithaigroup.com.
The Melting Pot—
Monday and Tuesday are for lovers (and lovers of fondue). For two nights, Feb. 13-14, you can choose from the Sweetheart Package ($110 per couple, $55 per additional person) or the Lovers Package ($140 per couple), which include a five-course dinner and a keepsake candle—the Lovers also comes with a few roses and strawberries. Or, on Valentine’s Day only, splurge on the Ultimate Romance Package ($185 per couple). Get the courses, the candle, even more roses and even more signature covered strawberries. 208-343-8800, meltingpot.com
Modern Hotel and Bar—
Chef Nate Whitley is offering a five-course prix-fixe menu inspired by Idaho and the Pacific Northwest and complemented by an optional drink pairing designed by master mixologist Michael Bowers. Two seatings (5:45 p.m. and 9 p.m.) are available and prices run $75 per person plus an optional $35 per person drink pairing. Open to guests 21 and older only and reservations are required via eventbrite.com. Visit facebook.com/ModernHotelandBar for the link. 208-424-8244, themodernhotel.com
Red Feather Lounge—
The Red Feather kitchen will be serving a special five-course prix-fixe menu, but you’ll have to call for details and reservations. 208-429-6340, bcrfl.com.
Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine—
Choose from entrees including lobster, Angus steak, lobster sushi roll, chicken, vegan, or surf and turf for a three-course Valentine’s dinner that includes an appetizer and dessert. Dinner will be served from 4-9 p.m. 208-939-2595, riceagle.com
Riverside Grill—
The romance extends beyond Feb. 14 at the Riverside, where The Fabulous Chancellors will headline the fifth annual Valentine’s Day Ball on Saturday, Feb. 18. For $169 you can enjoy a buffet dinner, score a pair of tickets to The Fabulous Chancellors in the Sapphire Room, a one-night stay and breakfast buffet. 208-331-4990, riversideboise.com.
Sofia’s Greek Bistro—
It will be all Greek to you and your loved one with a special menu of kres (Greek seasoned beef and tomato sauce over pasta), plaki (fish baked with herbs, tomatoes and onions) and Aphrodite’s chocolate cake with raspberry sauce. 208-853-0844, sofiasgreekbistro.com.