Idaho HIV and AIDS programs estimate more than 1,200 people in Idaho live with the disease. Between 1984 and 2014, an average of 72 people were diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in Idaho each year. Flying M Coffeehouse is committed to help. For more than two decades, Flying M has hosted the Valentine for AIDS fundraiser—a silent auction featuring the work of local artists. Proceeds benefit the Safety Net for AIDS Program, which helps pay for housing, utilities, medical insurance and groceries for Idahoans with AIDS. The auction is the main source of funding for the program and last year raised more than $25,000. Check out—and bid on—more than 250 pieces of donated art adorning the walls of Flying M from Feb. 2 to Feb. 12, when bidding ends.