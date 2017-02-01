Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 1
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 25
Last Issue

February 01, 2017 Arts & Culture » Visual Art

Valentine for AIDS 

By
Have a heart.

Kelsey Hawes

Have a heart.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    24th Annual Valentine for AIDS @ Flying M Coffeehouse

    • Mondays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun., Feb. 5, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through Feb. 12 FREE

Related Locations

Idaho HIV and AIDS programs estimate more than 1,200 people in Idaho live with the disease. Between 1984 and 2014, an average of 72 people were diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in Idaho each year. Flying M Coffeehouse is committed to help. For more than two decades, Flying M has hosted the Valentine for AIDS fundraiser—a silent auction featuring the work of local artists. Proceeds benefit the Safety Net for AIDS Program, which helps pay for housing, utilities, medical insurance and groceries for Idahoans with AIDS. The auction is the main source of funding for the program and last year raised more than $25,000. Check out—and bid on—more than 250 pieces of donated art adorning the walls of Flying M from Feb. 2 to Feb. 12, when bidding ends.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Flying M Coffeehouse

More Visual Art »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Visual Art

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation