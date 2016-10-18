Video: Boise Filmmaker von Tagen Releases Teaser for After Walpurgis Night 

Courtesy Will von Tagen

Boise filmmaker Will von Tagen teased his new film, After Walpurgis Night, at the Idaho Horror Film Festival.

Attendees of the Idaho Horror Film Festival were in for a treat Oct. 14 when, prior to a screening ofat the Egyptian Theatre, they were among the first to see the teaser trailer for Boise filmmaker Will von Tagen's new flick,Von Tagen spent part of his summer on location in Germany and Bulgaria filming what has turned from a-esque chase film into a "whodunnit" thriller. In the process, the name has changed fromto"I didn't want to have to give people a crash course in German" to understand the title, he said.The film follows an oral historian (played by Boise actor Jake Koeppl) as he travels to the Harz Mountains in Germany to unravel a mystery that bears a resemblance to local folklore.In the trailer, Koeppl's character is hot on the trail of a missing folklorist, learns about the death of a colleague and is subject to an interrogation at the bottom of an empty swimming pool. There's a glimpse of the German Reichstag, where house rules said von Tagen wasn't allowed to film—but he did anyway."When [audiences] see it, it'll be something they've never seen before," von Tagen said.is still in the editing phase and is set for a spring 2017 release in Boise. At this stage in the process, von Tagen said he isn't thinking yet about submitting the film for the festival circuit.