Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 18
January 23, 2017 News » Citydesk

Video: Teton County Sheriff Investigating Altercation at Driggs Women's March 

click to enlarge SCREEN CAPTURE
  • Screen Capture
Citizens across the globe participated in rallies across the globe Jan. 21 in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington. That included marches in Ketchum, Driggs, Pocatello, Moscow, Sandpoint and Boise, where more than 5,000 people stood in a steady snowfall, marching from the Idaho Statehouse to Boise City Hall.

Meanwhile, the Teton County Sheriff's Officein eastern Idaho is investigating an incident that erupted in the midst of the Driggs event.

According to the sheriff, the driver of a pickup exited his vehicle and got into a verbal altercation with marchers. Harsh words turned into a shoving match between the driver and several protesters. According to a news release from the TCSO, "The suspect then returned to the pickup truck and left the scene."

KIFI-TV obtained a cellphone video from a viewer, capturing much of the incident, which included the driver of the truck pushing a protester—prompting more yelling from the marchers—and ultimately taking a swing at someone in the crowd.

Throughout the video, demonstrators can be heard chanting, "Love trumps hate."

