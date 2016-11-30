Virtual Reality Night 

The Idaho Virtual Reality Council is pushing for the Gem State to become the next hub of virtual reality development. The Boise-based team of startup and tech entrepreneurs hosts community events to introduce people to VR, including an expo in October that featured business moguls from Silicon Valley and VR experiences ranging from games to simulated car repair. IVRC is showcasing multiple VR experiences Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Amsterdam Lounge.

Among the experiences to be offered is a VR project IVRC has been working on with local refugees from Mozambique. Event co-host Black Box VR is also creating a VR gym experience, which will hopefully turn into a more fun way to workout. Curious? As they say in the VR world: "Immerse yourself."