Voodoo Glow Skulls, Jan. 9, The Shredder 

In the late '80s and early '90s, MTV was suddenly making room among the grunge rockers for hyperactive, trumpet-wielding white guys in porkpie hats, whose brand of kinetic punk hailed from the suburbs of southern California. For a time, ska was as much a part of the pop music landscape as the bouncy day-glo rap of Vanilla Ice and powerful soul of Whitney Houston.

However, precious few members of the Third Wave ska explosion remained by the turn of the century. Today, it might be tempting to write off ska as a genre long past decline, fit mostly for Gen Ex nostalgia trips. Wrong.

Since 1989, brothers Frank, Eddie and Jorge Casillas have been piloting their ska punk mega vehicle Voodoo Glow Skulls without interruption, packing shows and proving the enduring power of the Caribbean-born, British influenced style.