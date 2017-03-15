Voters Approve School Funding Measures in Boise, Meridian, Kuna 

click to enlarge
Voters in the Boise School District approved a major $172.5 million bond
initiative Tuesday night, approving the measure by a wide margin.
With all 78 precincts of the Independent School District of Boise reporting, 86 percent
of voters voted "yes" for the bond. Only one precinct, the sparsely populated Precinct No. 2214 in south Boise, split the vote—50 percent in favor and 50 percent against.
A total of 25,684 ballots were cast in the Boise school bond election, representing 24.3 percent of registered voters. Countywide, 41,637 voters turned out to the polls, accounting for 18.4 percent of registered voters.
Ada County Election Results
The Boise bond
is expected to impact every school building in the district, including expansion, maintenance and, in some cases, the construction of new schools. All of the projects are slated to be completed by fall 2018.
In the West Ada Joint School District, a $160 million facilities levy squeaked by, with 62.9 percent of voters marking their ballots "yes." Meanwhile, voters in the Kuna Joint School District approved a $5 million supplemental levy and a $40 million construction bond by a margin of 69.7 percent and 69.3 percent, respectively.