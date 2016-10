Vox.com's List of 'The 18 Best Shows Airing Right Now' 

click image courtesy FX Networks

Vox calls Atlanta, created by and starring Donald Glover (left), "FX's gorgeous new comedy."

For lovers of the upcoming holiday, the air- and internet-waves will be a cornucopia of Halloween-related viewing during the next couple of weeks, but even the biggest fear fanatic occasionally needs a palate-cleansing comedy, drama or reality show. If you need a break, check out Vox.com 's list of " The 18 Best TV Shows Airing Right Now ." When you go back to the fright fest of All Hallow's Eve TV, it will be that much more of a treat.1.: FX’s gorgeous new comedy is instantly one of TV’s best2.: FX and Pamela Adlon offer a frazzled, funny take on parenting3.: Network TV’s best sitcom hits season three on ABC4.: TV’s best workplace comedy is back on Fox5.: IFC’s hyper-specific documentary parody still exists—thank goodness6.: Amazon’s latest British import is a blast of dark, dark comedy7.: TBS gets into the political satire game8.: NBC takes the gimmick sitcom to a new dimension entirely9.: AMC's computer revolution is more exciting than ever in season three10.: The beloved web series makes the leap to HBO without missing a step11.: Netflix’s latest superhero show is secretly... a hangout drama12.: Fox's comedy soars then plummets—and that's how we like it13.: OWN’s new series may be the best new family drama in years14.: Logo's series is still TV's best reality competition show15.: Cartoon Network's wild, whimsical kids' show adults can love, too16.: NBC's immensely charming, hugely promising comedy hits season two17.: Amazon's family dramedy remains one of the best shows on TV18.: FXX's sardonic romantic comedy hit all the right sour notes