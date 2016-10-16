Vox.com's List of 'The 18 Best Shows Airing Right Now' 

Vox calls Atlanta, created by and starring Donald Glover (left), "FX's gorgeous new comedy."
For lovers of the upcoming holiday, the air- and internet-waves will be a cornucopia of Halloween-related viewing during the next couple of weeks, but even the biggest fear fanatic occasionally needs a palate-cleansing comedy, drama or reality show. If you need a break, check out Vox.com's list of "The 18 Best TV Shows Airing Right Now." When you go back to the fright fest of All Hallow's Eve TV, it will be that much more of a treat.
1. Atlanta: FX’s gorgeous new comedy is instantly one of TV’s best
2. Better Things: FX and Pamela Adlon offer a frazzled, funny take on parenting
3. Black-ish: Network TV’s best sitcom hits season three on ABC
4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: TV’s best workplace comedy is back on Fox
5. Documentary Now: IFC’s hyper-specific documentary parody still exists—thank goodness
6. Fleabag: Amazon’s latest British import is a blast of dark, dark comedy
7. Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: TBS gets into the political satire game
8. The Good Place: NBC takes the gimmick sitcom to a new dimension entirely
9. Halt and Catch Fire: AMC's computer revolution is more exciting than ever in season three
10. High Maintenance: The beloved web series makes the leap to HBO without missing a step
11. Marvel’s Luke Cage: Netflix’s latest superhero show is secretly... a hangout drama
12. New Girl: Fox's comedy soars then plummets—and that's how we like it
13. Queen Sugar: OWN’s new series may be the best new family drama in years
14. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Logo's series is still TV's best reality competition show
15. Steven Universe: Cartoon Network's wild, whimsical kids' show adults can love, too
16. Superstore: NBC's immensely charming, hugely promising comedy hits season two
17. Transparent: Amazon's family dramedy remains one of the best shows on TV
18. You're the Worst: FXX's sardonic romantic comedy hit all the right sour notes