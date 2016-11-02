Wait a Minute... You Can Have a Do-Over Ballot? Yes, In Six States 

click to enlarge
Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump raised a few eyebrows Tuesday when, during a Wisconsin campaign stop, he urged those who may have already voted early for Hillary Clinton could cast another ballot.
"This is a message for any Democratic voters who have already cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton and are having a bad case of buyers' remorse," said Trump. "In other words, you want to change your vote—Wisconsin is one of several states where you can change your early ballot if you think you've made a mistake."
He's right. Wisconsin allows voters who have voted early or cast an absentee ballot to cancel their previous ballot and cast a new ballot. What's more, Wisconsin allows voters to cast two "replacement" ballots, canceling the previous ones.
"We would let the individual, the voter, vote again and document that this was their second ballot issued. We'd keep a record of that, so they would only have up to three opportunities," Oshkosh, Wisc. City Clerk Pam Ubrig told WBAY-TV.
Trump doubled down on his do-over remarks Wednesday morning, Tweeting
, "You can change your vote in six states."
Indeed, CNN reports
Connecticut, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York and Pennsylvania have similar laws. Michigan and Pennsylvania do not allow early voting, but residents of those states who have cast an absentee ballot can change their vote if they show up in person on Election Day.