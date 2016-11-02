Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 2
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 26
Last Issue

November 02, 2016 News » Citydesk

Video

Wait a Minute... You Can Have a Do-Over Ballot? Yes, In Six States 

By
click to enlarge COPYRIGHT: KYOZA3D / 123RF STOCK PHOTO
Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump raised a few eyebrows Tuesday when, during a Wisconsin campaign stop, he urged those who may have already voted early for Hillary Clinton could cast another ballot.

"This is a message for any Democratic voters who have already cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton and are having a bad case of buyers' remorse," said Trump. "In other words, you want to change your vote—Wisconsin is one of several states where you can change your early ballot if you think you've made a mistake."

He's right. Wisconsin allows voters who have voted early or cast an absentee ballot to cancel their previous ballot and cast a new ballot. What's more, Wisconsin allows voters to cast two "replacement" ballots, canceling the previous ones.

"We would let the individual, the voter, vote again and document that this was their second ballot issued. We'd keep a record of that, so they would only have up to three opportunities," Oshkosh, Wisc. City Clerk Pam Ubrig told WBAY-TV.

Trump doubled down on his do-over remarks Wednesday morning, Tweeting, "You can change your vote in six states."
Indeed, CNN reports Connecticut, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York and Pennsylvania have similar laws. Michigan and Pennsylvania do not allow early voting, but residents of those states who have cast an absentee ballot can change their vote if they show up in person on Election Day.


Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

More Citydesk »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

  • Steve Burgos Becomes Boise's New Public Works Director

    Steve Burgos Becomes Boise's New Public Works Director

    "When you're in the private sector, the best analogy I can use is it's like being in a car, but you're in the passenger seat trying to give some directions to the driver. Maybe they listen to you, maybe they don't. Now, I feel like I'm driving the car. I get to make really cool decisions."
    • by George Prentice
    • Nov 2, 2016
  • Here Comes 10-Digit Dialing

    Here Comes 10-Digit Dialing

    Idaho is still one of a handful of states that has one area code—208 was assigned to the Gem State back in 1947.
    • by George Prentice
    • Nov 2, 2016
  • Five Suspects Charged in Northern Idaho 'Purge' Scare

    Five Suspects Charged in Northern Idaho 'Purge' Scare

    Police said during their interview with the suspects, the mean talked about a "purge" event to scare people. Their weapons included an ax, baseball bat, sword and golf club.
    • by George Prentice
    • Nov 1, 2016
  • More »

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation