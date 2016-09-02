UPDATE: Woman, Wanted for Boise Fatal Hit-and-Run, Arrested in Arizona 

click to enlarge Boise Police Department

La Porsha Merritt is being held in Scottsdale, Ariz. on a $500,000 warrant on a charge of voluntary manslaugher.

: Oct. 6, 2016More than a month after Boise police put out the word to surrounding states that they were looking for a woman in connection with a deadly hit-and-run, the suspect was taken into custody Oct. 4 in Scottsdale, Ariz.La Porsha Merritt is being held on four charges, including aggravated assault, in connection with the May 15 hit-and-run death of Pascal Baredeste, 28, of Boise, on the 2600 block of Vista Avenue. Witnesses told police at the time that the car was occupied by two passengers and a female driver.Merritt is being held on a $500,000 warrant on a charge of voluntary manslaughter. Ada County prosecutors are working on extraditing Merritt back to Idaho to face charges.: Sept. 2, 2016Boise police are turning to the public for help in their search for a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in May.Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle on the 2600 block of S. Vista Avenue strike a pedestrian in a hotel parking lot in the pre-dawn hours of May 15. The hit-and-run victim, Pascal Baredetse, 28, of Boise, died a short time later. Witnesses said the car was occupied by a female driver and two passengers.Detectives said Baredetse; the driver, identified as La Porsha Merritt; and the other occupants of the car knew each other and had been in a disagreement. Police believe Merritt and her passengers may have been "unaware or unsure" of the victim's death and immediately fled the state.Evidence has been collected and interviews conducted in connection with the case for nearly four months. Now, officials say they've issued a warrant for Merritt, wanted on a charge of voluntary manslaughter. Investigators believe Merritt is currently out of state—last known to be in California—making the warrant active nationwide. A $500,000 reward is being offered for her arrest.“Our officers have been working closely with the victim’s family and have gone to great lengths to build a strong a case,” said Boise Police Sgt. Justin Kendall in a Sept. 2 statement. “We remain committed to finding the suspect and seeing that justice is served.”Anyone with information is being urged to contact Boise police or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.