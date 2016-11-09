Warren Miller's Here, There and Everywhere Annual Film Fest 

Celebrate the coming of winter with an adrenaline boost with the latest from the studios of Warren Miller, one of the first ski-action filmmakers. Here, There and Everywhere features athletes like skier Ingrid Backstrom, snowboard-cross champion Seth Wescott and, for the first time in over a decade, an appearance by the 92 year-old Miller himself. Proceeds from ticket sales go to Bogus Basin ski teams, education and safety groups, including Recreation Unlimited—a program that adapts snow sports for people with physical and developmental disabilities. For $40, you can mingle with fellow winter-sports enthusiasts at the pre-festival party at Zee's Rooftop Cafe on Thursday at 5 p.m. Your ticket (which must be purchased in advance) nets you food, drink, parking and a movie ticket, and proceeds benefit the College of Idaho Ski Team.