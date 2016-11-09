Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 9
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 2
Last Issue

November 09, 2016 Screen » Screen News

Video

Warren Miller's Here, There and Everywhere Annual Film Fest 

Miller is one ski-llful filmmaker.

Grant Gunderson

Miller is one ski-llful filmmaker.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Bogus Basin Ski Club: Warren Miller's Here, There and Everywhere 52nd Annual Film Fest @ Egyptian Theatre

    • Thu., Nov. 10, 7 p.m., Fri., Nov. 11, 7 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 12, 4:30 & 7:30 p.m. $13-$40
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

Celebrate the coming of winter with an adrenaline boost with the latest from the studios of Warren Miller, one of the first ski-action filmmakers. Here, There and Everywhere features athletes like skier Ingrid Backstrom, snowboard-cross champion Seth Wescott and, for the first time in over a decade, an appearance by the 92 year-old Miller himself. Proceeds from ticket sales go to Bogus Basin ski teams, education and safety groups, including Recreation Unlimited—a program that adapts snow sports for people with physical and developmental disabilities. For $40, you can mingle with fellow winter-sports enthusiasts at the pre-festival party at Zee's Rooftop Cafe on Thursday at 5 p.m. Your ticket (which must be purchased in advance) nets you food, drink, parking and a movie ticket, and proceeds benefit the College of Idaho Ski Team.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

More Screen News »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

or

Latest in Screen News

Larry King Interviews…

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick
    Boise Classic Movies: Gone With the Wind @ Egyptian Theatre

    • Wed., Nov. 9, 7 p.m. $9 online, $11 door

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Bogus Basin Ski Club: Warren Miller's Here, There and Everywhere 52nd Annual Film Fest @ Egyptian Theatre

    • Thu., Nov. 10, 7 p.m., Fri., Nov. 11, 7 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 12, 4:30 & 7:30 p.m. $13-$40
    • Buy Tickets

  • The Center Film Series Double Feature @ Magic Lantern Cinemas

    • Thu., Nov. 10, 7 p.m. $10-$12
    • Buy Tickets
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation