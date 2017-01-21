Search
January 21, 2017 News » National

Video

Watch The Women's March on Washington 

By
click to enlarge c2sy-6qwgaa2jxl.jpg
Washington, DC, was expecting 500,000 people to turn up today to participate in today's Women's March on Washington.

The event began with speeches before progressing to a march along the National Mall toward the White House.

The march is in part in response to Friday's inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States, but also in support of civil rights and inclusion. In addition to the march on Washington, tens of thousands of women turned out for sister marches in cities all over the world.

