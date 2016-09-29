Water Problems in Nampa, Twin Falls Neighborhoods 

click to enlarge
Canyon County health officials say as many as eight private wells have tested positive for E.coli. The discovery of the contamination in two wells on the south end of Nampa this week comes in the wake of E.coli being discovered in six wells in the area of Powerline Road and Locust Lane.
Thursday's Idaho Press-Tribune reports
no illnesses have been reported, but information has been distributed to 78 property owners regarding the contamination. The water testing is voluntary since the wells are privately owned.
Meanwhile, in the Magic Valley, about 150 households have been told to boil their water following a water main break late Wednesday afternoon near the Twin Falls Golf Club.
The Twin Falls Times-News reports
the break has triggered fluctuations in water pressure to approximately 150 homes. A boil-water advisory remains in effect for the nearby neighborhood as city workers continue to isolate and repair the ruptured line.