Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 28
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 21
Last Issue

September 29, 2016 News » Citydesk

Water Problems in Nampa, Twin Falls Neighborhoods 

By
click to enlarge DAVIDE RESTIVO, CC BY 2.0
Canyon County health officials say as many as eight private wells have tested positive for E.coli. The discovery of the contamination in two wells on the south end of Nampa this week comes in the wake of E.coli being discovered in six wells in the area of Powerline Road and Locust Lane.

Thursday's Idaho Press-Tribune reports no illnesses have been reported, but information has been distributed to 78 property owners regarding the contamination. The water testing is voluntary since the wells are privately owned.

Meanwhile, in the Magic Valley, about 150 households have been told to boil their water following a water main break late Wednesday afternoon near the Twin Falls Golf Club.

The Twin Falls Times-News reports the break has triggered fluctuations in water pressure to approximately 150 homes. A boil-water advisory remains in effect for the nearby neighborhood as city workers continue to isolate and repair the ruptured line.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Readers also liked…

More Citydesk »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation