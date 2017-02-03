We Love the 2017 Valentine for AIDS Art at Flying M 

When local artists are asked to contribute to a cause, they come through in spades.
For more than two decades, Flying M Coffeehouse
has hosted Valentine for AIDS, a fundraiser to benefit SNAP
, an organization dedicated to helping people living with HIV and AIDS. Proceeds come from a silent auction of hundreds of valentine-themed artworks—drawings, paintings, sculptures, assemblages, textiles, jewelry, etc.—by well-known and unknown area artists. For about 10 days, the Flying M walls and shelves are covered with art, and the popular coffee shop becomes a kaleidoscope of love, humor, inspiration and community.
There are worse ways to spend an hour than getting a great cuppa and wandering through the awe-inspiring work in the 24th Annual Valentine for AIDS exhibition (which runs through Sunday, Feb. 12), even if you don't plan to bid on anything. Be prepared to change your plan, however—you might see something you love.