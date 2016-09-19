Website Shows Idahoans Whether Their Data Was Breached in IDFG License System Hack 

Users of the state's hunting and fishing license system are now able to find out whether their data was compromised
in a hack reported by Idaho Fish and Game last month.
Access the website by clicking here.
In late August, IDFG confirmed data from nearly 780,000 Idaho users may have been compromised. The Active Network, which manages license sales for the department, said the breach impacted users who had obtained licenses before July 2007.
The online license system remains dark until IDFG officials are comfortable with new security measures on the site. Meanwhile, licenses and tags can be purchased by telephone or in person at approximately 400 businesses across the state that sell hunting and fishing licenses. In addition to Idaho, the hack also impacted licensing systems in Kentucky, Oregon and Washington. Federal authorities estimated that data from as many as 6.5 million users may have been made vulnerable.
Texas-based Active Network also said
it would offer "two years of free identity protection and restoration services" to those customers affected by the breach. The company has also established a toll free call center to field questions about the incident: 1-855-260-2772. Additionally, the company said it would mail out notices to all at-risk license buyers with more information on the data breach.