Welcome to Winter, Boise: Dust Off the Shovel, Expect Delays, Get Ready for Ski Season 

National Weather Service

NWS Radar for SW Idaho at 8 a.m., Dec. 6.

Snow is coming down out there but officers say driving conditions aren't too bad. Consider leaving a few mins early pic.twitter.com/fiYHvin4rD — Boise PD (@BoisePD) December 6, 2016

Most departures and landings at the Boise Airport were on time Tuesday morning, with only a handful of westbound take-offs to Seattle and Portland pushed back by 30-45 minutes as southern Idaho got its first full taste of winter.Boiseans woke up to a blanket of white and area ski resorts got particularly excited as they're still hoping to open slopes at Bogus Basin, Brundage and Tamarack this coming weekend.That said, precipitation, sub-freezing temperatures and an already cold roadway led to scores of spin-offs and crashes around the Treasure Valley. Interstate 84 between Meridian and Nampa slowed to a crawl just before sunrise. As many as nine separate crashes were reported between milepost 32 and Meridian Road.Boise police reported city driving conditions weren't too bad, but quickly added that motorists should leave a few minutes early.The National Weather Service Office in Boise said snow should continue off and on through much of the day with a high temperature of 28 degrees. The weather system is expected to clear out overnight and a mix of sun and clouds is in Wednesday's forecast. But motorists should take heed: more Treasure Valley snow is in the forecast for Thursday and Saturday.