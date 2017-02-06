We're Upside Down Over The Stranger Things Super Bowl Trailer 

From the meticulously period-specific title sequence to everyone's favorite pre-teen telekinetic badass, Eleven, Netflix original seriesis some of the best adventure/sci fi-horror to be found anywhere. And, since it became available for streaming in July 2016, people have been craving a sequel.Netflix announced it renewed the series for another nine-episode season, but withheld the good stuff until the Super Bowl, when a season two teaser trailer aired with details about the upcoming adventures of Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Will.It also came with an appropriate air date: Halloween 2017.