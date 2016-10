There's already every reason in the world—let alone on the continent—to love Canada. But even Canadians could be forgiven if they rolled their eyes and let loose a barrage of criticism at the United States, with particular vitriol reserved for our current national election cycle.Nonetheless, take a look at this video from Toronto, Ontario-based The Garden Collective ad agency, which launched a "Let's Tell America It's Great" campaign, sending its own "bit of love" to its neighbors to the south.