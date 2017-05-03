What to Know: May 3, 2017 

FBI Director James Comey sat down for a grilling this morning before the Senate Judiciary Committee, answering questions about (among other things) alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible ties between the Kremlin and President Donald Trump's campaign. While Comey defended his Oct. 28 disclosure of new emails uncovered in the investigation of then-candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server as secretary of state, he told senators the idea that his announcement just two weeks before the election might have swayed the outcome made him "mildly nauseous." On thing he made clear: Clinton was a candidate "Putin hated and wanted to harm in any way." Meanwhile, in a May 2 interview with CNN, Clinton laid the blame for her 2016 defeat in part on Comey, Wikileaks and Russian interference in the form of email hacking. "If the election had been on Oct. 27, I would be your president," she said.
Late Show host Stephen Colbert is also in the hot seat after cracking a lewd joke about Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Colbert closed his 12-minute monologue with a string of insults directed at the president, including one that has prompted the Twitter hashtag #FireColbert: "The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin's c—k holster."
The Twin Falls Times-News reported April 30 the Dietrich School District wants the $10 million civil lawsuit stemming from a brutal locker room attack in 2015 dismissed. The suit alleges district officials ignored a pattern of racial and mental harassment that led up to the assault on a mentally disabled black student football player.
Yet another hotel is set to rise in Boise, as ground was broken May 2 for a Comfort Inn and Suites near the Boise Airport. KTVB reported the 108-room hotel is scheduled to open in spring 2018.
The train derailment Monday in north Idaho resulted in the closure of a southbound lane of U.S. 95.
Following the derailment of about 25 rail cars May 1 in Bonner County, the mayor of Sandpoint is concerned that worse disasters may be in store. Mayor Shelby Rognstad, whose community is located about 20 miles north of the site of the derailment, told KHQ, "we definitely dodged a bullet." While the BNSF train that jumped the tracks along U.S. Highway 95 was carrying corn, as many as 50 trains make their way through the Idaho panhandle every day—many of them carrying oil, coal and other hazardous materials. Meanwhile, BNSF recently announced plans to build a second train bridge over Lake Pend Oreille, which Rognstad opposes.