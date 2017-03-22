What We Know So Far About Terror Attack Near U.K. Parliament 

Three people were killed, including a police officer, in a suspected terrorist attack outside the British parliament, by an attacker who was shot dead by armed police, Britain's top anti-terror officer Mark Rowley said Wednesday.

Rowley said the other victims died on Westminster Bridge after the attacker mowed down pedestrians in a car, leaving at least 20 people injured.

Westminster terror attack: Tourist films moment gunshots were fired outside UK Parliament https://t.co/FwKsncYH4m pic.twitter.com/v8YxZ4vqkb — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 22, 2017

Here is what we know about what police are treating as a terrorist attack:

What happened?

At least four people, including the attacker, were killed and 20 injured in a attack in the heart of London Wednesday when a man mowed down pedestrians on a bridge, then stabbed a police officer outside parliament before being shot dead.

Police guarding the iconic House of Commons building shot the man but several people were left with "catastrophic" injuries on Westminster Bridge, a busy traffic junction popular with tourists with views of Big Ben.

The car crashed into the railings outside the heavily guarded parliament building and witnesses described a man leaping out of the vehicle into the grounds of parliament and stabbing a police officer.

The incident comes with Europe on high alert after a series of deadly jihadist attacks and exactly a year after jihadists killed 32 people in a bomb attack in Brussels.

Timeline of the Westminster attacks https://t.co/eoIN07i12d — The Guardian (@guardian) March 22, 2017

London terrorist attack: what we know so far https://t.co/CKENVm7ceS — The Guardian (@guardian) March 22, 2017

How did authorities respond?

Parliament was put on lockdown, with lawmakers and staff ordered to remain inside.

Downing Street said Prime Minister Theresa May was safe, and she was seen getting into a car and being driven away from the parliament where she had been holding her weekly question-and-answer session a couple of hours earlier.

Television pictures showed a red air ambulance landing on the grass square opposite the parliament building and other emergency vehicles swarming nearby roads.

Westminster Bridge and the Westminster Underground station which serves parliament and the surrounding political district, were closed off.

"We are treating this as a terrorist incident," police said in a statement.

Rowley, the British anti-terrorism chief, said a "massive operation" was now under way but refused to go into further details.

"We currently believe there was only one attacker," he said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May released a statement through a Downing Street spokesperson.

"The thoughts of the PM and the government are with those killed and injured in this appalling incident, and with their families," the spokesperson said.

What is known about the attacker?

For the moment, very little. Witness reports, which could not be immediately confirmed, described a middle-aged man of Asian appearance who was carrying a large knife.

Has anything like this happened in London before?

London's transport system was hit by four co-ordinated suicide bomb attacks in July 2005 that left 52 people dead, carried out by British attackers inspired by Al-Qaeda terror network. There was an attempted second wave of attacks two weeks later.

In 2013, two Islamic extremists killed soldier Lee Rigby on a London street by hitting him with a car before attempting to behead him.

Last August, a paranoid schizophrenic knifeman who tried to behead a commuter in a London Underground station in an Islamic State-inspired attack was sentenced to life behind bars.

In terms of attacks on parliament, Airey Neave — the shadow Northern Ireland Secretary and a close friend of Conservative Party leader Margaret Thatcher — was killed by an Irish National Liberation Army car bomb in the House of Commons car park.​​

The latest incident comes with Europe on high alert after a series of deadly jihadist attacks, including the Brussels bombings exactly a year ago on March 22, 2016.