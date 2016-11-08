What We Know So Far About Voting Issues In the U.S.: We're Having the Typical Problems 

click to enlarge

The Electionland staff has been monitoring reports from polling places across America, checking to see how Election Day 2016 is playing out in real time.

So far, this is what we’re seeing:

Confusion continues to reign about states’ identification requirements. Complaints have surfaced particularly in Texas, where voters have reported erroneous signs and other issues. In some cases, voters have been given correct information – for example, if they have ID, they are required to show it – that they did not realize was correct. Connecticut voters also have registered complaints about voter ID – the law there is that you can be asked to produce identification, but it’s not required for you to cast your vote.

In Pennsylvania and elsewhere there have been reports about improper behavior in polling places, either by voters or by official or non-official observers. The most frequently reported behavior includes shouting outside voting locations, conducting ersatz exit polls, and putting signs or campaign literature in places that it’s not supposed to be.

States have a raft of fairly typical problems getting polling places up and running properly. Problems with voting machines in New York, North Carolina, Florida and California. This exacerbated early-morning delays and lines in some places.

Several states – particularly Arizona and Florida – struggled to provide obligatory support to bilingual voters.