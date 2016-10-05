When Bad is Good: This Week in Boise Art, Comedy, Theater and Film 

When Bad is Good: This Week in Art, Comedy, Theater and Film

If the upcoming presidential election has you thinking about moving to Canada, you're not alone. However, instead of fleeing, stay and fight the good fight. Get out the vote! Do your part! Or at least go see Boise Classic Movies' screening of Idiocracy at The Egyptian Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Written and directed by Mike Judge—creator of Beavis and Butthead, Office Space, King of the Hill, Silicon Valley—this 2006 sci-fi/comedy/satire set 500 years from now, lampoons the dumbassery of both America's elected officials and the people who voted for them. Tickets are $9 and available at boiseclassicmovies.com.

When local artist Sue Latta was in grad school, a faculty member said something about her work that still resonates: "They're beautiful, and I don't mean that in a bad way."

Bad Beauty—Latta's newest exhibit, which opens Friday, Oct. 7 at Visual Arts Collective—is not an attempt to explain or define what is beautiful. It is, instead, an exploration of it.

"It made me want to make beautiful things defiantly," Latta said. "This disdain for beauty [we artists] have in art makes us culturally irrelevant. People want beauty."

For this exhibit, Latta uncovered the striking in the unnoticeable, the exquisite in the unpleasant, and created delicate-looking works out of seemingly non malleable materials. The eye of the beholder notwithstanding, Bad Beauty is beautiful. In a good way. Doors open at 7 p.m. and admission is free. Visit suelatta.com or facebook.com/vacuber for more info.

Speaking of bad boys, comedian Ralphie May has been on the road pretty much since the 2015 release of his well-titled Netflix special Unruly. His tour has included several one-night stops in smaller markets—including an upcoming one in Boise at Liquid Lounge on Sunday, Oct. 9—which keeps him in front of the audiences who love his unbridled, unafraid and, as he says, unruly comedy. Tickets are $30 and are available at liquidlounge.com.

Lastly, a bit of straight-up good news. The postponed July 4 Built to Spill show at The Olympic is back on for Friday, Nov. 11. The details remain the same: Local bands The Hand and Toy Zoo open, the show starts at 8 p.m., tickets are $20 and proceeds benefit Boise Hive. Details at duckclub.com.

—Amy Atkins