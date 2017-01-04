Search
January 04, 2017 Screen » Screen News

Wild and Scenic Film Festival 

By
Mike Libecki

For 15 years, the Wild and Scenic Film Festival has toured dozens of awe-inspiring nature documentaries to cities around the world. It's Boise's turn to get wild—and scenic—on Friday, Jan. 6 when the Idaho Chapter of the Sierra Club hosts a slate of films from the fest at the Egyptian Theatre. Among the selections, which kick off at 6 p.m., is the story of an Oregon man who rode his bike to the southern edge of Patagonia, an exploration of the ancient relationship between humans and wolves, and the feats of a Scottish guy that "will make you scream with joy and horror." Earlier in the day, at 4 p.m., kids are invited to enjoy a matinee screening of Wild Child, which showcases the crazy adventures of a group of young thrill seekers in the Northwest, Antarctica and around the world.

Tags: ,

