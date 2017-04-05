Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 5
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 29
Last Issue

April 05, 2017 Music » Listen Here

Will West, April 7, Pengilly's Saloon 

By
listenhere_willwest_gregmeagher.jpg

Greg Meagher

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Will West and the Friendly Strangers @ Pengilly's Saloon

    • Fri., April 7, 8:45 p.m. FREE

Related Locations

Portland might be known for being rainy, but the sunny folk sound coming from Will West and the Friendly Strangers belies the City of Roses' famous precipitation. West's honey-smooth vocals overlay a crunchy, rollicking set up of mandolin, banjo, fiddle, bass and harmonica. Tracks like "Everytime" (Take this Moment, 2011) are a master class in the Pacific Northwest indie folk style, with callbacks lending a foot-stomping revival twist. "Miles & Miles" (Sunshine, 2012) incorporates a laid-back jazz vibe with organ and muted trumpet, representing the "groove fusion" portion of the band's tagline.

Will West has come a long way since settling in Portland in 2002 and launching his career as one of the city's countless buskers. Today, he and the Friendly Strangers are in the vanguard of the regional folk and bluegrass scene and will be rubbing shoulders in Boise at Pengilly's Saloon with Portland Cello Project and Vagabond Opera master cellist Skip vonKuske, and percussionist Don Henson, of Sneakin' Out and Pink Martini.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Pengilly's Saloon

More Listen Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Listen Here

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick
    Tech N9ne: Strictly Strange 2017 Tour @ Knitting Factory Concert House

    • Wed., April 5, 7:30 p.m. $28-$50
    • Buy from TicketWeb

  • User Submitted
    Vandella @ The Olympic

    • Thu., April 20, 8 p.m. $5
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Boise Blues Society: Nick Schnebelen Band @ Riverside Hotel Sapphire Room

More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation