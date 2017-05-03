First Thursday: Wingtip Press "Leftovers VII" 

Leftovers can be a welcome redux, the name of the criminally underrated HBO series starring Justin Theroux, or reimagined into something new. Leftovers are also the basis of a series of exhibits by local printmaking studio, Wingtip Press.

Submissions come from artists around the globe, who use "leftover" scraps of paper to create an edition of 14 small fine art prints. From those submissions, each participating artist receives 12 different prints, one is kept for an exhibit and one is sold via silent auction to raise funds for The Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force, a local nonprofit dedicated to "putting private and public resources into action statewide in order to eliminate hunger and provide food security for all Idahoans."

The latest of these exhibits, Leftovers VII, opens on First Thursday at Ming Studios with live music, refreshments and more than 95 fine art prints for sale via silent auction. The event runs 3-9 p.m., and the auction closes at 8:30 p.m.