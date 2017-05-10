Winners Circle 

The Year of Our Lord 2016 is generally regarded as having been an annus horribilis, but it was a good one for journalism in Idaho—including in the pages of Boise Weekly.

Journos and other professional gabbers from around the state gathered May 6 at the Riverside Hotel to toast their successes in 2016. Perhaps owing to the historically tense political climate—which over the past 12 months has included no small amount of mud smeared on the media in general—the mood was much more collegial than past Idaho Press Club events, and I'll take this small space to publicly say just how proud I was of our tribe of scribblers. BW was honored to cart out a box of awards in the Weekly Print category, including:

General Excellence, BW Staff, second place; General News Story, Editor Zach Hagadone, first place; General News Story, Staff Writer Harrison Berry, honorable mention; Watchdog/Investigative Report, News Editor George Prentice, first place; Light Feature Report, Associate Publisher Amy Atkins, first place; Political Reporting, Berry, first place; Political Reporting, Hagadone, honorable mention; Business Reporting, Berry, first place; Crimes/Courts Reporting, Prentice, first place; Health/Medical Reporting, Hagadone, second place; Health/Medical Reporting, Prentice, third place; Special Section, BW Staff, first place.

We're a big, happy (frequently dysfunctional) family at BW, and we also take pride in the accomplishments of reporters who've passed through our newsroom as interns or freelancers. Former BW intern Patty Bowen, who recently graduated from Boise State University and served as editor of The Arbiter, took second place in the Serious Feature and third place in the General News Story student categories, while fellow former intern Ryan Thorne won second place in Watchdog/Investigative Report for his work at the Idaho Mountain Express. Finally, Cameron Rasmussen, a regular BW contributor who sits in the editor's chair at my alma mater The Sandpoint Reader, took third place in the Serious Feature Report-Weekly Print category.

Congratulations to all the other reporters—be they in print, radio or TV—for a hard year of good work.

—Zach Hagadone