click to enlarge A2 Productions and Summit Entertainment

Moonlight (left) and La La Land (right).

Last November's contentious election results paled in comparison to the debacle Sunday night at the Academy Awards. Asput it this morning, "Oscar got it wrong, soooo wrong."Already dubbed #Envelopegate, PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm in charge of tallying the votes and distributing the results to awards presenters in sealed envelopes, admitted to giving Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway "the wrong category envelope" when it came time to honor the best picture of the year."I want to tell you what happened," Beatty told a stunned audience at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and close to 1 billion television viewers. "I opened the envelope and it said, 'Emma Stone,That's why I took such a long look at Faye and [the audience]. I wasn't trying to be funny."By then, the damage had been done. Dunaway, said the Best Picture Oscar went to, sending the cast and crew of the L.A. period-piece musical running to the stage and grabbing an armload of trophies. It wasn't until after most of the acceptance speeches had been completed that someone realized the mistake, forcing Teamto slink away as Teamran to the stage to take the Best Picture Oscar."We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC and [host] Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation," read an official statement from PricewaterhouseCoopers.It wasn't the only major mishap of the ceremony. Australian film producer Jan Chapman was surprised to see her image flashed before a worldwide audience during an "In Memoriam" segment, honoring film industry legends who had died in the past year. Chapman's picture was attached to the name "Janet Patterson," a costume designer who had indeed died last year.Here's the complete list of Oscar winners (or at least the presumed winners):Best Picture:Actor: Casey Affleck,Actress: Emma Stone,Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali,Supporting Actress: Viola Davis,Animated Feature:Cinematography:Costume Design:Direction: Damien Chazelle,Documentary Feature:Documentary Short:Film Editing:Foreign Language Film:Makeup and Hairstyling:Score:Song: “City of Stars” frommusic by Justin Hurwitz, lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin PaulProduction Design:Animated Short:Live Action Short:Sound Editing:Sound Mixing:Visual Effects:Adapted Screenplay:Original Screenplay: