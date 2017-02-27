Winning Isn't Everything: The 2017 Oscar Debacle 

click to enlarge
A2 Productions and Summit Entertainment
Moonlight (left) and La La Land (right).
Last November's contentious election results paled in comparison to the debacle Sunday night at the Academy Awards. As USA Today
put it this morning, "Oscar got it wrong, soooo wrong."
Already dubbed #Envelopegate, PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm in charge of tallying the votes and distributing the results to awards presenters in sealed envelopes, admitted to giving Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway "the wrong category envelope" when it came time to honor the best picture of the year.
"I want to tell you what happened," Beatty told a stunned audience at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and close to 1 billion television viewers. "I opened the envelope and it said, 'Emma Stone, La La Land.'
That's why I took such a long look at Faye and [the audience]. I wasn't trying to be funny."
By then, the damage had been done. Dunaway, said the Best Picture Oscar went to La La Land
, sending the cast and crew of the L.A. period-piece musical running to the stage and grabbing an armload of trophies. It wasn't until after most of the acceptance speeches had been completed that someone realized the mistake, forcing Team La La Land
to slink away as Team Moonlight
ran to the stage to take the Best Picture Oscar.
"We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC and [host] Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation," read an official statement from PricewaterhouseCoopers.
It wasn't the only major mishap of the ceremony. Australian film producer Jan Chapman was surprised to see her image flashed before a worldwide audience during an "In Memoriam" segment, honoring film industry legends who had died in the past year. Chapman's picture was attached to the name "Janet Patterson," a costume designer who had indeed died last year.
Here's the complete list of Oscar winners (or at least the presumed winners):
Best Picture: Moonlight
Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Actress: Emma Stone, La La Land
Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, Fences
Animated Feature: Zootopia
Cinematography: La La Land
Costume Design: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Direction: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Documentary Feature: O.J.: Made in America
Documentary Short: The White Helmets
Film Editing: Hacksaw Ridge
Foreign Language Film: The Salesman
Makeup and Hairstyling: Suicide Squad
Score: La La Land
Song: “City of Stars” from La La Land—
music by Justin Hurwitz, lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Production Design: La La Land
Animated Short: Piper
Live Action Short: Sing
Sound Editing: Arrival
Sound Mixing: Hacksaw Ridge
Visual Effects: The Jungle Book
Adapted Screenplay: Moonlight
Original Screenplay: Manchester by the Sea