Winter Garden aGlow and Tree Lighting 

It's time for some serious wattage as the Treasure Valley throws the switch on two high-profile holiday light displays.

Idaho Botanical Garden marks 20 years of Winter Garden aGlow with 300,000 bulbs illuminating animated displays, model trains, live music and the occasional surprise visit from the likes of Prancer and Santa himself. The attraction lights up on Thanksgiving Night and runs through New Year's Day.

The Grove Plaza will be the place to be Friday, Nov. 25 for the city's annual tree lighting. There will be carols and merriment aplenty, and the chance to do some good: Admirers of the "Giving Tree" are invited to donate to the Women's and Children's Alliance.