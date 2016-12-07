Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 7
December 07, 2016 Food » Beerguzzler

Winter Warmers, Part Two 

By
Kelsey Hawes

The thermometer has taken a plunge since we visited holiday brews a month ago. The current trio takes colder weather into account, offering richer malt and more subdued hops. These beers are perfect for sipping in front of the fire when the snow is flying outside.

Grand Teton Coming Home 2016 Holiday Ale, $10.50-$13, 750 ml.

This barley-style ale brewed with rye is an ebony pour with so little carbonation, it throws almost no head. The aromas are fairly reserved, offering soft hops, stone fruit, caramel and malt. Weighing in at 10 percent alcohol by volume, the warm, boozy palate is no surprise. It's filled with candied fruit flavors of raisin, date and fig, with a light hit of hops. Enjoy now or cellar for a few years.

Lagunitas Brown Shugga Sweet Release, $1.70-$2.20, 12 oz.

Pouring an orange-hued caramel, this one is topped by a two-finger head that leaves a nice lacing. The nose fluctuates between sweet malt and fruity hops with touches of spice and pine. It tastes like it smells: the perfect mix of creamy malt and lightly bitter hops with none of the heat, given its 9.7 percent ABV. So delicious, caution is advised.

Pyramid Snow Cap, $3-$3.50, 22 oz.

This is the 30th anniversary edition of Pyramid's winter warmer ale. It's a ruby tinged, chestnut brown pour with a decent tan head. It smells like s'mores, with a mix of milk chocolate, toasted malt and Graham flour. The beautifully balanced palate is more in line with dark chocolate, where lightly bitter hops gain intensity on the warm, creamy finish.

