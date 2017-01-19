Winter Weather: School Closures, Collisions, Potholes, More Rain and Snow 

click to enlarge National Weather Service

❄SIGNIFICANT WINTER WEATHER expected in eastern Oregon and southwestern Idaho through Thurs. Don't travel unless you have to! #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/C59CDM0caw — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) January 18, 2017

Area students, parents and teachers woke up to yet another "snow day" today as the Boise and West Ada school districts canceled classes again. Also closed because weather are Caldwell, Emmett, Fruitland, Garden Valley, Homedale, Horseshoe Bend, Kuna, Marsing, Melba, Middleton, Midvale, Nampa, New Plymouth, Notus, Parma, Payette, Vale, Valivue, Weiser and Wilder school districts.Eastbound travelers need to be aware that Oregon police shut down I-84 between Ontario and Pendleton due to multiple crashes. Additionally, a stretch of Idaho Highway 20 east of Mountain Home and a section of U.S. Highway 95 south of Homedale are both closed due to dangerous weather conditions.Meanwhile, the Idaho Transportation Department has fast-tracked an additional $14 million to shore up its pothole brigade, paying particular attention to a series of dangerous potholes on I-84 between Nampa and Caldwell. While ITD already plans to repave the area in 2018, on Wednesday, they moved the pothole repairs to the top of the list. The ITD Board deemed four-mile stretch of I-84 to be in "very poor" condition, which prompted the emergency funding.In the more immediate future, the National Weather Service office in Boise is forecasting a brief respite tonight before another storm makes it way into the region on Friday, bringing a mix of rain and snow throughout the upcoming weekend.