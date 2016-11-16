Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Gift Guide 2016 Tue. Nov. 15
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 16
Last Issue

November 16, 2016 Arts » Culture

Wintry Market 

By
Wintry is coming.

Courtesy Wintry Market

Wintry is coming.

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Wintry Market @ El Korah Shrine Center

    • Sat., Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. FREE

Related Locations

Gift giving isn't just shouldering past thronging crowds to snap up an overpriced piece of gadgetry. It's an art.

In the spirit of artful giving, beat feet to the sixth annual Wintry Market, where 67 makers and artists will set up shop for two days at El Korah Shrine in downtown Boise. From jewelry to cards, books to clothing, fine art, illustration, body care products, confections and more, every item is a piece of indie art or handmade craft in this feast of quirky, high-quality, original options for brightening your loved ones' holidays.

Even better, it's a local affair, meaning you're really giving three gifts when you purchase at Wintry: your chosen recipient wins, local businesses win and, by keeping your dollars local, you win, too.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of El Korah Shrine Center

Readers also liked…

More Culture »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Culture

  • Pray for Snow Winter Ale Festival 2016

    Pray for Snow Winter Ale Festival 2016

    For the fourth year, Tom Grainey's hosts the Pray for Snow Winter Ale Fest—a blizzardy bacchanal of food, drink and entertainment.
    • by Zach Hagadone
    • Nov 16, 2016
  • Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees

    Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees

    Things get underway with a black-tie gala on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and then the doors swing open to the general public on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
    • by George Prentice
    • Nov 16, 2016
  • Exploring Minidoka's Dark Past

    Exploring Minidoka's Dark Past

    'Knowing how history played out scares me for the future sometimes.'
    • by Sami Edge
    • Nov 9, 2016
  • More »

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation