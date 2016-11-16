Gift giving isn't just shouldering past thronging crowds to snap up an overpriced piece of gadgetry. It's an art.

In the spirit of artful giving, beat feet to the sixth annual Wintry Market, where 67 makers and artists will set up shop for two days at El Korah Shrine in downtown Boise. From jewelry to cards, books to clothing, fine art, illustration, body care products, confections and more, every item is a piece of indie art or handmade craft in this feast of quirky, high-quality, original options for brightening your loved ones' holidays.

Even better, it's a local affair, meaning you're really giving three gifts when you purchase at Wintry: your chosen recipient wins, local businesses win and, by keeping your dollars local, you win, too.