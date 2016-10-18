Woman Accused of Shoplifting 360 Items From Northern Idaho Wal-Mart 

click to enlarge
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office
Jennifer Dossett, 43, is charged with burglary, grand theft and giving false identification.
Who knows what the record for shoplifting is, but a northern Idaho woman is probably near the top of the list when it comes to being accused of applying the five finger discount. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says she tried to make off with 360 items from a Hayden Wal-Mart.
The Coeur d'Alene Press reports
Jennifer Dossett, 43, of Coeur d'Alene, was arrested Oct. 16 shortly after store employees said she pushed two shopping carts full of merchandise out to the parking lot without paying.
Officials estimated the value of the stolen merchandise totaled $2,300. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they said the suspect gave false identification but officials were later able to identify her as Dossett.
Dossett was booked into the Kootenai County Jail on charges of burglary, grand theft and giving false identification. She was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for a previous charge of theft from the same Wal-Mart in September. The Press
reports Dossett has a previous criminal record that includes driving and drug-related charges.