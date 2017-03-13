Woman Charged With DUI, Accused of Hitting Boise Police Car 

click to enlarge Ada County Sheriff's Office

A Nampa woman is behind bars at the Ada County Jail, charged with a felony count of drunk driving after Boise police said she hit a patrol car.The incident occurred in the early morning hours of March 11 on Highland Street near Longmont Avenue. Police said they spotted a vehicle driving eastbound on Highland without its headlights on.The driver, Diana Myers, 28, pulled over in a parking lot next to the officer's car. The officer signaled for her roll down the vehicle's window but she started driving forward again, side-swiping the police car as she went. BPD reported minor damage to the patrol car.Once stopped again, Myers underwent a field sobriety test, which she failed, blowing a blood alcohol content level of .177 and .183.Myers was booked on a felony count of DUI. Court records indicated she had been found guilty of two or more violations within the past 10 years.