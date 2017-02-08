Woo at the Zoo 

Nothing screams romance quite like a guided tour of animal foreplay. Lovers are invited to spend the day before Valentine's learning all about the "intimate secrets of exotic animal mating and dating" with the zookeepers at Zoo Boise. (One might imagine that they've seen it all). In addition to the guided tour, the date night includes a pasta dinner, drinks and a take-home box of chocolates. If nothing else, it's bound to be a Valentine's-eve you'll never forget. Space is limited to 30 people, so get your tickets soon. While lovers (18+) learn what the Bloodhound Gang meant by "Do it like they do on the Discovery Channel," kids aged 5-10 can camp out at a PG pizza party with zoo staff. They'll get to play games, do crafts and visit the animals to learn about their nocturnal activities.