Boise Weekly Wed. May. 10
May 10, 2017

World Village Fest Kickoff Party and Film Screening 

Ming Studios plays host for a silent auction, food from Bombay Grill and Kibrom's Ethiopian and Eritrean Restaurant, and a screening of percussionist Arthur Lipner's Talking Sticks

It takes a village to raise a world.

The third annual World Village Fest is June 9-10 at Capitol Park. Though still relatively new, the festival builds on the pride we feel about the variety of people and cultures that are now such an important part of our community. If you can't wait until June to enjoy food and wares from around the world, get the festivities started early at the kickoff party/fundraiser. Ming Studios plays host for a silent auction, food from Bombay Grill and Kibrom's Ethiopian and Eritrean Restaurant, and a screening of percussionist Arthur Lipner's Talking Sticks, a documentary about the history of vibes and marimba that takes viewers on a journey to the West African nation of Ghana, Rio de Janeiro, Mexico and even Norway.

