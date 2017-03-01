Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 1
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 22
Last Issue

March 01, 2017 Arts & Culture » Lit

Writing for TV with Heather Marion 

Boise State University Theater Arts Professor Leslie Durham will sit down with Marion on Thursday, March 2 to talk about that career trajectory.

By
From Biochem to Better Call Saul

Courtesy AMC

From Biochem to Better Call Saul

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Writing for Television With Heather Marion @ Boise State Student Union Lookout Room

    • Thu., March 2, 7 p.m. FREE

Related Locations

Heather Marion was a biochemistry student at Concordia University when she fell in love with comedy, and it changed her career trajectory forever. She moved to L.A., started interning, worked for comedians and TV shows, went to grad school at UCLA and was chosen as a writer for the Sundance Institute's inaugural Episodic Story Lab in 2014. Later, she became a writer's assistant for Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul—a role that grew into a full-fledged writing gig on the show just in time for Marion to help pen the Season 2 finale. Boise State University Theater Arts Professor Leslie Durham will sit down with Marion on Thursday, March 2 to talk about that career trajectory in the first of a series of presentations aimed at exposing students to young professionals who have found success in creative careers.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Boise State Student Union Lookout Room

More Lit »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Lit

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation