Writing for TV with Heather Marion 

Heather Marion was a biochemistry student at Concordia University when she fell in love with comedy, and it changed her career trajectory forever. She moved to L.A., started interning, worked for comedians and TV shows, went to grad school at UCLA and was chosen as a writer for the Sundance Institute's inaugural Episodic Story Lab in 2014. Later, she became a writer's assistant for Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul—a role that grew into a full-fledged writing gig on the show just in time for Marion to help pen the Season 2 finale. Boise State University Theater Arts Professor Leslie Durham will sit down with Marion on Thursday, March 2 to talk about that career trajectory in the first of a series of presentations aimed at exposing students to young professionals who have found success in creative careers.