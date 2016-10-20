WSU College Republicans Build Their Own 'Trump Wall' 

click to enlarge
The main topic of conversation on the Pullman, Wash. campus of Washington State University is Donald Trump and his wall—and not just Trump's promise of a wall to "protect U.S. borders," a real wall.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports
things got heated as the WSU College Republicans Club thought it would be a good idea to build a temporary wall (using plywood, 2-by-4s and a bit of red paint to give it a faux-brick appearance) in the middle of campus to support their choice to be U.S. president: Donald Trump.
Once their handiwork was done, club members adorned with Trump T-shirts, posed in front of the wall, holding sings that read "Latinos Por Trump," "Bill Clinton is a Rapist" and "80 Percent of Women Crossing the Border are Illegally Raped."
The demonstration drew its fair share of detractors as well, carrying sings that read, "Stop Hate, Dump Trump," and, "No Borders, No Walls." The president of WSU's Young Democrats Club showed up dressed as the Statue of Liberty with a sign that read the familiar words, "Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor, Your Huddled Masses."
The Daily News
reports the situation deteriorated when one of the Young Republicans said his group had been spit on by someone yelling "F**k Donald Trump." A spokesman for the College Republicans posted on the club's Facebook page: "Tolerance is stomaching the views of others. We didn't throw up today."
WSU College Republicans said their next high-profile demonstration was set for Wednesday, Oct. 26 when they'll hold a "Hillary for Prison" rally.