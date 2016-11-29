Ybarra Announces Idaho Will Continue With Controversial Teacher Evaluation System Despite 'Misconceptions' 

click to enlarge
Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra
In June 2015, an Idaho EdNews investigation revealed
Idaho's teacher evaluation system—officially known as the Charlotte Danielson Framework for Teaching
—was seriously flawed.
Specifically, Idaho EdNews found that as many as 32 of the school districts in the state issued identical evaluation scores of "proficient" for every teacher under their jurisdiction.
Some district superintendents argued they were concerned about protecting the identities of teachers and the state didn't need to know all individual teacher data.
While recognizing the Danielson Framework could have been initially implemented better, Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced today the Education Department would "stay the course" on the teacher evaluation system.
The decision follows an internal investigation and "feedback from the field," Ybarra wrote in a statement.
“We realize that there is a lack of public knowledge around use of the framework, as well as not asking for the right information, and we will continue to support districts in adoption and implementation," she stated in the Tuesday morning announcement. "We investigated, and Idaho will be staying the course with the Danielson Framework and will continue to message through misconceptions to support school districts.”
Read the Danielson Framework standards here:
Observation-Standards-Assessing-Performance.pdf