Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 8
February 10, 2017 News » Citydesk

Young Organizers of People for Unity Deliver Postcards to Sen. Crapo, Talk School Walkout 

Left to right: Colette Raptosh, Nora Harren, Shayla DeVisser and Jesse Thomas delivered postcards from constituents to Sen. Mike Crapo's office.
  • Left to right: Colette Raptosh, Nora Harren, Shayla DeVisser and Jesse Thomas delivered postcards from constituents to Sen. Mike Crapo's office.
High-schoolers Nora Harren and Colette Raptosh—organizers of the Unity Rally and the Women's March on Idaho—are still at it, this time delivering postcards from concerned constituents to the office of Sen. Mike Crapo on Feb. 9.

The postcards address a wide range of issues, like President Donald Trump's travel ban, which affects people coming to the United States from seven Middle Eastern countries; Republican attempts to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act; and the nomination of charter school champion Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.

Speaking outside the Senator's office, Raptosh and Harren said they "hope he acknowledges these" postcards.

"It would be amazing if there's some kind of response," Raptosh said.

According to Boise State Public Radio, Sen. Crapo's office was inundated with communication from people critical of Trump's travel ban, which sparked protests at airports in Boise and around the country; and his cabinet picks: Crapo voted in favor of controversial nominees Jeff Sessions for Attorney General and DeVos, both of whom were confirmed this week.

In light of DeVos' confirmation, Raptosh and Harren have organized the Idaho School Walk Out and Rally—a call to college and high school students to rally in support of women's rights and public education, in conjunction with a general strike arranged by the national Women's March organization.

The walkout rally is slated for Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Idaho State Capitol, beginning at 10 a.m.

According to the event description:

Betsy DeVos has no public school education experience, has never attended a public school, and her children have never attended public school. There has never been a Secretary of Education with this lack of experience. We need to show her that we are watching and will take action if she tries to violate our right to a public education.
"We feel [DeVos] is detrimental to Idaho education," said Harren. "We want to show them students aren't OK with this."
