You've Got Mail: Ada County Property Tax Bills Are On the Way 

click to enlarge
Something else is heading for home this holiday season, and it's not bringing any green bean casserole. Ada County officials announced this week that 2016 property tax notices were in the mail and should be arriving well before Thanksgiving.
Property owners are cautioned that property tax payments are due no later than Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. and can be delivered by mail, in person, over the phone at 1-844-818-1232 or even online by clicking here.
If payments are made on time—or if homeowners promise to pay half by Dec. 20 and the other half by June 20, 2017—taxpayers will avoid interest or late charges.
Ada County property values went up for the fourth consecutive year in 2016, with the cities of Eagle and Boise leading the way.
This year's maximum homeowner's exemption is $94,745, up from $89,580 in 2015.
Officials say if homeowners haven't received their bill in the next few days, they should call the treasurer's office at 208-287-6880.